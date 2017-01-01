Latest Newswatch Headlines

4th annual PSB Wilson Squash Classic Tournament gets underway this weekend
Full Story
Man assaults hospital employee and officers; E-bike rider refuses breath sample
Dog perishes in fire near Young's Point
"Repair Cafe' promotes repair skills and reuse of items instead of discarding them
Two Marmora residents injured in collision west of Barrie
Snofest Curling
Cobourg Police seeking armed robbery suspect
Serious injuries after snowmobile accident near Pontypool
Snofest Youth Night brings hundreds to local YMCA

More Local News

Connect with CHEX TV and join the conversation below!