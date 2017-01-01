Latest Newswatch Headlines Pink in the Rink 2017 raises $70,412.39 The 8th annual Pink in the Rink game at the Memorial Centre raised $70,412.39 Saturday. That brings... Full Story 37th annual Polar Plunge at Chemong Lake Ideal weather for 9th annual Under the Lock Hockey Tournament Winter in the Kawarthas: Polarfest and hockey - does it get more Canadian? Show of solidarity for Peterborough Muslim community Macmillan praises province's new position on IRE surgeries Port Hope Police seek missing man OPP locate missing snowmobiler's body 2nd Annual Elementary School Band Day at ASCVI More Local News Connect with CHEX TV and join the conversation below! More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top