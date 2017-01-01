Latest Newswatch Headlines Downtown landmark demolished The 125-year-old structure at Aylmer and Simcoe Streets in downtown Peterborough is coming down as part... Full Story Big changes in downtown Peterborough Group urges Minister of Labour to look into WSIB claims at GE Minister hears concerns from region's seniors Trent University raises record $77K for United Way Cavan Monaghan tackling hydro costs Peterborough SPEAKS anounces keynotes for April event Car crashes into building; impaired teen strikes curb with vehicle Man assaulted in courthouse holding cell More Local News Connect with CHEX TV and join the conversation below! More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top